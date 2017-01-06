Charlotte High teen allegedly groped on school bus

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a fellow student on the school bus Wednesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen was taking a nap when she woke up to a boy fondling her, deputies said.

Thomas, the teen’s father, was infuriated when he heard what happened.

“She was fondled in her breast area and between her legs,” he said. “She had fell asleep on the bus and this kid did this to her. There was other kids behind egging it on, saying ‘Get it so and so.'”

Thomas filed a police report and said the response he received Thursday frustrated him more.

“The officer that’s the detective dealing with our case tells me it’s going to be the week after next week when he comes off vacation before he can get the video subpoena’d and start working on our case,” he said.

The school district said they will discipline the student or students involved pending CCSO’s investigation.

The Department of Children and Families is also investigating the case.