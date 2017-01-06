Cape Coral teen arrested for burglarizing car with sword

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a car with a sword, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Police were contacted around 8 a.m. by a resident who had heard glass breaking in the driveway.

After going outside to investigate, the resident saw the teen leaving on a red cruiser-style bicycle.

Patrol officers responded to the area and found the bicycle in a yard at the 200 block of N.W. Third Lane.

Officers were able to track down and arrested the teen after speaking with neighbors.

They also located sword used to break the window, as well as property possibly connected to several other open burglary cases, police said.

The teen is facing armed burglary and criminal mischief charges.

A mugshot wasn’t available.