Cape Coral officer facing DUI charges

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral police officer was arrested Friday after crashing her SUV into a home on Nicholas Parkway following an investigation.

Police said Officer Emily Zyvoloski, 33, had a blood-alcohol level of .253 — more than three times the legal limit — when the crash took place Dec. 3.

Zyvoloski was charged with the following:

DUI with BAC .15 or Higher

DUI with Property Damage

Zyvoloski is currently employed by the Cape Coral Police Department as an officer, but was off-duty and in a private vehicle at the time of the crash. She has been employed by the Cape Coral Police Department as a police officer since 2007.

Zyvoloski remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of this case.

She is scheduled to appear in court Jan 23.