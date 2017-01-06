7-Eleven joins battle against hunger in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida 7-Elevens are helping raise money for the WINK News Feeds Families Hunger Walk. The goal of the walk is to exceed the $305,000 raised in last year’s event.

Plastic donation canisters can be found near the registers in local stores.

“We’re part of the community and it’s very important for 7-11 to give back to the community, and our guests are wanting to give back as well,” said 7-Eleven field consultant David Harding.

Over the holidays, area stores held a promotion that resulted in nearly 2,000 frozen pizzas being donated to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Miriam Pereira, director of development at the Harry Chapin Food Bank, said every little bit counts.

“Any nickel, dime, anything you put in those canisters when getting gas at 7-Eleven, that adds up. Multiply that by eight, that’s how it helps us get food out to neighbors in need,” she said.

Donations can be made through Jan. 20. All the money collected in the jars will go to the Walk, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Miromar Outlets in Estero.