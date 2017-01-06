$51k bond set for suspect in attack of WINK News reporters

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of nearly running over two WINK News reporters received a $51,000 bond Friday morning.

Walter Crappse, 21, of Cape Coral, was charged with criminal mischief, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $51,000 for all charges.

While Crappse had no prior criminal history, a judge prohibited him from having any contact with Channing Frampton, Nicole Valdes or any other WINK News reporters. In addition, Crappse has to hand over all weapons to law enforcement.

Here is a video from the events leading up to the attack Thursday.

His next court appearance will be at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 at the Lee County Courthouse.