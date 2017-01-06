2 injured in Thursday Fort Myers hit-and-run crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash Thursday at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Palm Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2005 Dodge Caravan hit a 2017 Dodge Ram when the driver did not stop at a red light, according to an FHP press release.

The 15-year-old driver of the Dodge Caravan and a passenger were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to the FHP. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.

The Dodge Caravan driver is facing hit and run charges, as well as failing to stay at a crash involving an injury, the FHP said. The wreck is still under investigation.

No further information is immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

