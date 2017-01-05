Woman rescued by Good Samaritan after Naples crash

NAPLES, Fla. — A Greater Naples Fire Rescue lieutenant was ending his shift Wednesday afternoon when he realized he’d have to make one last call.

Lt. Jarret Cotter witnessed a young woman lose control and crash her motorcycle from his rearview mirror while driving on Golden Gate Parkway near I-75.

“I passed her in the middle lane,” he said. “…she didn’t hit the vehicle, but she hit the front brake, the rear tire came up and she got thrown over.”

Cotter jumped out of his car and directed traffic around the woman until MedFlight arrived. His presence saved valuable seconds to get the woman the emergency treatment she needed.

“This is just all in a days work, it’s what I signed up to do and what I love doing,” he said.

The woman was airlifted to Lee Memorial with traumatic injuries.

