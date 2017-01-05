WINK News reporters attacked in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — WINK News reporters Nicole Valdes and Channing Frampton had a close call Thursday when they were nearly hit by a car while on assignment.

The scene unfolded when Valdes and Frampton traveled to Janet Crappse’s home asking for her side of a story.

Crappse is facing charges of cruelty toward a child after allegedly dropping and slapping a child at Kings Kidz Academy in North Fort Myers, deputies said. She recently bonded out of jail.

Moments later, a driver sped toward them — going through the lawn — clipping Valdes and missing Frampton by inches.

Frampton was able to capture the incident on video.

Investigators arrested the man behind the wheel.

It is unclear how he’s connected to Crappse or what charges he will be facing.