Trio depicted stealing motorcycle from Port Charlotte business

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A trio of burglars is accused of breaking into an auto repair shop Tuesday before stealing the owner’s motorcycle.

Ron Morgan, the owner of Complete Auto Repair at 20120 Veterans Blvd., said he installed surveillance cameras about two weeks ago. Now the footage from the burglary is being used by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to recover his 1999 Harley Davidson.

Deputies are updating Morgan on his case while tips continue to be given on his Facebook page.

Morgan is offering a cash reward for the return of his bike.

Reporter: Megan Contreras

