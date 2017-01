Red Sox seek spring training anthem singers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox are looking to add some talent — to their singing roster.

The club is seeking people to sing the National Anthem before its 19 home spring training games at JetBlue Park this year. Those ready to test their pipes must call Natalie Johnson at 239-226-4743 by Friday, Jan. 13 to make a reservation.

Auditions will take place Jan. 16 and 17.