Healthy Kids: New Year’s resolutions for your family

FORT MYERS, Fla.- One of the realities of making new year’s resolutions is how quickly we break them. Dr. Annette St. Pierre-Mackoul stopped by the studio to discuss how you can make improvements for your family that won’t drive everyone crazy.
New Year Resolutions:
- Save on the small things, so you can do the big things.
- Go on a family tech diet.
- Be a better parenting team.
- Become cleaner eaters.
- Erase the mom guilt.
- Break the common bad parenting habits.
- Boost your kids’ self-esteem.
- Be in the picture, literally.
- Reinstate the family dinner.
- Live in the moment, not for the Instagram post.
- Don’t judge other parents.
- Simplify: Remove things from your life that you do not need.
- Be positive!
- Keep your family healthy.