Healthy Kids: New Year’s resolutions for your family

Published: January 5, 2017 8:34 AM EST

FORT MYERS, Fla.-  One of the realities of making new year’s resolutions is how quickly we break them. Dr. Annette St. Pierre-Mackoul stopped by the studio to discuss how you can make improvements for your family that won’t drive everyone crazy.

New Year Resolutions:

  • Save on the small things, so you can do the big things.
  • Go on a family tech diet.
  • Be a better parenting team.
  • Become cleaner eaters.
  • Erase the mom guilt.
  • Break the common bad parenting habits.
  • Boost your kids’ self-esteem.
  • Be in the picture, literally.
  • Reinstate the family dinner.
  • Live in the moment, not for the Instagram post.
  • Don’t judge other parents.
  • Simplify: Remove things from your life that you do not need.
  • Be positive!
  • Keep your family healthy.

