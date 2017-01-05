Florida AG Pam Bondi to take White House post

FORT MYERS, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump will appoint Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to a job within his administration, Bloomberg.com reports.

NEW: Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be named to a post in the Trump White House, sources tell me. Trump aides finalizing her role. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 5, 2017

Her specific role remains unclear. Neither Bondi nor Sean Spicer, Trump’s incoming press secretary, would speak about the issue Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bondi’s name has been floated as a potential member of Trump’s cabinet since the election. She landed a speaking gig at the Republican National Convention this summer after endorsing Trump earlier in the year.

The connection between Bondi and Trump has stirred controversy. His foundation gave $25,000 to Bondi’s political committee in September 2013, four days after Bondi’s office was quoted as saying they were reviewing a New York probe of Trump University activities.

The committee tried to return the donation, an accountant who works for Bondi said.

Bondi’s office ultimately took no action against the for-profit educational venture. Trump later paid $25 million to settle a series of lawsuits surrounding the school, which was accused of using high-pressure sales tactics and employing unqualified instructors.

Gov. Rick Scott last month appointed a prosecutor from Southwest Florida to look into complaints against Bondi stemming from her connection to the Trump University case.

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews