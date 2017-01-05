Experts name best family cars

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CONSUMER REPORTS) — The best choice for a family car depends a lot on your family — and your budget.

But picking the perfect car doesn’t have to be difficult.

If you’re in the market for a family car, Consumer Reports recommends some smart choices for every stage of life.

“When your kids are little, it’s all about car seats,” said Jen Stockburger of Consumer Reports. “When your kids get older or are traveling with aging parents, it’s all about accessibility, getting in and out.”

The Lexus RX SUV is one of several vehicles that hit all the markers for families of every age.

This vehicle has large doors, and chair-height seats make it easy to get in and out. The backseat fits three adults comfortably and the hybrid version gets an impressive 29 miles per gallon.

Plus, it has a powerful V-6 engine.

When it comes to family travel, nothing beats the flexibility of a minivan like the Toyota Sienna.

The Sienna costs just under $29,000 and sits eight comfortably — but a removable center seat in the middle row can be stowed away easily if there are fewer passengers.

The budget-conscious Subaru Forrester, which can be bought for as little as $22,400, offers great cargo space and has excellent cabin access, comfort and driver visibility.

The Forrester is also reliable and efficient.

If car seats are a necessity, Consumer Reports suggests having an extensive conversation with car dealers to ensure the vehicles you’re looking at are right for you.

