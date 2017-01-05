Experts give advice on how to approach dementia

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Every 67 seconds, someone is diagnosed with dementia.

Over 35,000 people in Southwest Florida have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida.

Jessica MacDonald, a social worker at the Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer’s Resource Center, believes the best prevention is early detection.

“Acknowledge whats happening, go through the diagnostic work up and reach out for help,” she said. “The earlier the interventions, the better off you’re going to be,” she said.

McDonald also said it’s important to stay socially active and take advantage of community resources.