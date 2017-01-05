Community advocates, officials to discuss SWFL water quality

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Attendees will have the opportunity to address the need for solutions to improve the quality of Southwest Florida’s waterways at the 32nd annual Everglades Coalition Conference Thursday evening.

There will be on-site registration from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and a reception at 6:30 p.m.

The conference will continue until Sunday at the Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort & Spa on 17260 Harbour Pointe Drive.