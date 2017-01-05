Child orders dollhouse, cookies using Alexa

DALLAS (CNN) — It’s the amazon order that’s gone viral.

A 6-year-old girl’s conversation with Amazon’s voice-activated Echo Dot wound up with her parents being charged for a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies.

Any accidental orders can be returned for free, Amazon said, and the device allows users to turn off voice purchasing. The family has since installed parental controls on the device that require a four-digit code for purchases and plans to give away the $170 Kidcraft Sparkle Mansion Dollhouse.

But they’re keeping the sugar cookies.

Megan Neitzel, the girl’s mother, sees it as a teaching moment for 6-year-old Brooke Neitzel and her other children.

And she’s not too displeased with device.

“She tells knock-knock jokes, and obviously she can order things with great ease,” Megan Neitzel said of the gadget.

It’s not the first unintended incident involving the Echo and children: