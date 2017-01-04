Lee County woman mistook robber for husband

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman thought it was her husband standing in the doorway of their bedroom.

Instead, it was a teenager who was there to rob them, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The encounter took place early Tuesday morning just after noises awoke the woman at the home on 11000 block of Luanne Drive.

When she called to the teen, who is the same height as her husband, he walked away, according to deputies. As she followed him, she spotted her husband sleeping on the living room couch and realized her mistake.

She last saw the teen, who may have entered the home through a garage door the woman left open, riding away on her son’s bicycle. He also stole her husband’s wallet, deputies said.

Deputies tracked down and arrested the teen through several transactions on a stolen credit card.

The teen was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and is facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft and fraud.