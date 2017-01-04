Lee County man accused of attack on second prostitute

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is accused of attacking two prostitutes at gunpoint on the same night, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Caleb Baker, of 3528 Knollwood Road, was arrested Tuesday after deputies responded to a call at the Church of the Resurrection of our Lord on 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, the same church where the incident with the first victim took place, deputies said.

Baker solicited the second victim for sex for $150 and they agreed to meet at the church.

They were walking to the back of the church when Baker pointed a gun at her, just as with his first victim. He forced the second victim to have sex with him and took her phone and other items from her purse, deputies said.

One of the men who dropped off the second victim at the church feared for her safety when he tried to call and she didn’t answer. The men returned to the church and spotted Baker running through the parking lot, according to deputies.

The men recognized Baker and chased him until Baker turned around and fired a gun at them, deputies said. The men stopped, retreated, found the victim and called 911.

Deputies set up a perimeter and found Baker walking near Cypress Lake Drive and Summerlin Road. He was identified as the man who sexually battered and robbed the victim, deputies said.

Baker is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of robbery with a firearm and one count of sexual assault. He’s in custody with a $205,000 bond.