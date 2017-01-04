Bonita council talks future of historic cafe building

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Whatever happens to the historic Dixie Moon Cafe, it won’t be turned into public bathrooms.

City Council previously discussed doing so but decided Wednesday to preserve the building in some other way. The council decided last year to relocate the building to a city-owned lot on Old 41 Road and Old Pennsylvania Avenue. It now must remain on Old 41 Road and be visible from the street, council members insist.

The Lions Club initially wanted the city’s permission to use the building for fundraising but backed out in November, saying the cost would be too much.

Council members expressed support Wednesday for turning the matter over to a committee made up of members of the Bonita Springs Historical Society, people in the city’s business community and representatives from the Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern



Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews