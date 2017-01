Bonita temporarily bans marijuana dispensaries

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Don’t expect to see medical marijuana shops anytime soon.

City Council members voted Wednesday to temporarily ban medical marijuana dispensaries.

Voters passed Amendment 2 in November, significantly expanding the legal use of medical marijuana. Some dispensaries have already opened elsewhere in Florida.

The moratorium is in effect from Feb 3 to Aug. 3.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews