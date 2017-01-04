Anticipation intensifies for Naples band ahead of inauguration
NAPLES, Fla. – Some Southwest Florida high school students are a little more than two weeks away from the performance of a lifetime.
The marching band at Palmetto Ridge High School will visit the capital on Jan. 20 for President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration day parade.
Some students are still in a state of disbelief, while others are nervous about an expected drop in temperatures.
But the entire band is hoping to overcome a financial hurdle just ahead of their trip. The students need $100,000 to make it to Washington, D.C.
Upcoming Fundraisers for D.C. @PRHSAuxiliary @PRHSPercussion pic.twitter.com/TTwtIytsmP
— PRHS Marching Pride (@PRHSBands) January 1, 2017
