Anticipation intensifies for Naples band ahead of inauguration

NAPLES, Fla. – Some Southwest Florida high school students are a little more than two weeks away from the performance of a lifetime.

The marching band at Palmetto Ridge High School will visit the capital on Jan. 20 for President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration day parade.

Some students are still in a state of disbelief, while others are nervous about an expected drop in temperatures.

But the entire band is hoping to overcome a financial hurdle just ahead of their trip. The students need $100,000 to make it to Washington, D.C.