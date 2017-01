1 dead from Tuesday Lehigh Acres crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — One person died in a crash at the intersection of Williams Avenue and West Sixth Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened yesterday, and the victim was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to the FHP. Santiago Valdes-Martinez, 62, of Lehigh Acres was in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

