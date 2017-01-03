Your Health Now: Self-help for managing pain

FORT MYERS, Fla.- An estimated 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain. While there are many different ways to describe it, there aren’t necessarily outward signs. That leaves many people living with chronic pain feeling frustrated and misunderstood. In addition to the emotional and psychological frustrations, chronic pain often keeps people from living an active lifestyle. Sharon Krispinsky, the chronic health program coordinator with Lee Health, stopped by the studio to talk about the Chronic Pain Self-Management Program, which is helping people take control and lead healthier, more active lives.

For more information and to find a program near you call 239-343-9264 or visit www.LeeHealth.org