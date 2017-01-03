Top 5 scams of 2016
The Sheriff’s Office fraud line numbers have been calculated for 2016 and more than 7500 calls were received by Lee County residents. The top 5 scams reported were:
- IRS Arrest Warrant telephone scam
- Computer Tech Support scam
- Lottery/Sweepstakes scam
- Facebook Lottery and Romance scam
- Craigslist Rental Housing scam
Tips to remember:
- Never give out personal information over the phone to someone you do not know
- Law enforcement and the IRS will not call you on the phone requesting money
- No legitimate sweepstakes or lottery will require payment up front
- Do not accept Facebook friend requests from anyone you do not know
- Do not wire transfer or use prepaid cards such as ITunes to send money to someone you do not know
To report a fraud or scam call the sheriff’s office fraud line at (239) 258-3292 or by email at [email protected].
