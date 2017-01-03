Top 5 scams of 2016

The Sheriff’s Office fraud line numbers have been calculated for 2016 and more than 7500 calls were received by Lee County residents. The top 5 scams reported were:

IRS Arrest Warrant telephone scam Computer Tech Support scam Lottery/Sweepstakes scam Facebook Lottery and Romance scam Craigslist Rental Housing scam

Tips to remember:

Never give out personal information over the phone to someone you do not know

Law enforcement and the IRS will not call you on the phone requesting money

No legitimate sweepstakes or lottery will require payment up front

Do not accept Facebook friend requests from anyone you do not know

Do not wire transfer or use prepaid cards such as ITunes to send money to someone you do not know

To report a fraud or scam call the sheriff’s office fraud line at (239) 258-3292 or by email at [email protected].

Producer: Rachel Rothe