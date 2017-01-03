Top 5 scams of 2016

Published: January 3, 2017 9:14 AM EST

The Sheriff’s Office fraud line numbers have been calculated for 2016 and more than 7500 calls were received by Lee County residents. The top 5 scams reported were:

  1. IRS Arrest Warrant telephone scam  
  2. Computer Tech Support scam
  3. Lottery/Sweepstakes scam
  4. Facebook Lottery and Romance scam
  5. Craigslist Rental Housing scam

 

Tips to remember:

  • Never give out personal information over the phone to someone you do not know
  • Law enforcement and the IRS will not call you on the phone requesting money
  • No legitimate sweepstakes or lottery will require payment up front
  • Do not accept Facebook friend requests from anyone you do not know
  • Do not wire transfer or use prepaid cards such as ITunes to send money to someone you do not know

     To report a fraud or scam call the sheriff’s office fraud line at (239) 258-3292 or by email at [email protected].

