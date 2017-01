Pet Pals: Opt to adopt

FORT MYERS, Fla. – It’s a brand new year and many of us are using the date to try and create a new life for ourselves. However, the Gulf Coast Humane Society says you can help better the life of a pet in need of a home, as well.

To contact the Gulf Coast Humane Society, call (239) 332-0364 or visit their website at http://www.gulfcoasthumanesociety.org/.

Producer: Rachel Rothe