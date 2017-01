Driver nearly runs over Naples officer, police say

NAPLES, Fla. – A driver spent his first day of 2017 behind bars after he nearly ran over an officer, the Naples Police Department said Tuesday.

Casey Michael Minervia, of Cape Coral, was driving toward a median near the Naples Pier when an officer ordered him to stop.

He is facing charges for careless driving, DUI and resisting an officer, according to an arrest report.