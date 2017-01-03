‘Cops’ approved to film in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The long-running TV show “Cops” was approved by City Council on Tuesday to film with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The show has partnered with FMPD multiple times in the past, most recently in May 2015.

Improving ties between the force and city residents has been a key issue with Chief Derrick Diggs, who took over in August. He began a series of community forums and credited a new gang-suppression unit that gathers intelligence from residents for preventing “probably about five mass shooting incidents” over a two-month span.

It comes in the wake of the Club Blu mass shooting in July that left two dead and 18 others injured, and the October 2015 Zombicon shooting that killed one and hurt five more. Both are among several unsolved crimes that have taken in the city place since “Cops” last filmed here.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews