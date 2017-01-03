Clintons, Bushes to attend Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, putting the 2016 presidential rivals on the same platform only weeks after their tough campaign.

Aides to the former president and former secretary of state say the Clintons will attend the Jan. 20 inauguration. The announcement came shortly after former President George W. Bush’s office said he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, has largely avoided the public eye since Trump’s come-from-behind victory in November. As a former president and first lady, the couple faced the difficult decision of whether to attend the ceremony.

Previously, Jimmy Carter was the only former commander in chief who had publicly said he would attend Trump’s inauguration. Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush, will not be attending due to his health, a spokesman has told CNN.

Former presidents traditionally attend the ceremonial transfer of power at the US Capitol.

Despite being a fellow Republican, Bush did not vote for Trump on Election Day, a decision Trump later deemed “sad.” Bush’s father voted for Hillary Clinton, according to sources. During the primaries, both Bushes supported their family member, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who was a fierce challenger of Trump’s.