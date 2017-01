Bullets strike 3 Lee County homes over holiday weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Homes in Lehigh Acres, Bonita Springs and San Carlos Park were hit by gunfire over the holiday weekend.

Although one homeowner filed a report with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the lack of information makes it difficult to find the shooter, an LCSO deputy said.

Reporter: Kristin Sanchez

Writer: Rachel Ravina

