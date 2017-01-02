FGCU student sexually battered in campus parking lot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Gulf Coast University police are searching for two male suspects following a campus sexual battery incident, according to a press release.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in a North Lake Village parking lot. One suspect is accused of conducting sexual battery, while the other was considered a lookout, according to the release.

FGCU students like Hannah Morris were shocked to learn of the assault.

“That’s actually really disturbing. I don’t know the details of the situation, but that’s really disturbing to me,” Morris said. “I don’t find that appropriate or…I don’t know, it’s just…”

The victim could not provide a complete suspect description to investigators at this time.

Anyone with information should call Detective Anderson at 239-590-1956.