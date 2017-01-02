Stay safe during brush fire season in SWFL

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Brush fire season is underway in Southwest Florida and experts cite dry conditions as a main factor.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the New Year’s Eve blaze, but the Florida Forest Service provides some helpful hints to stay safe during brush fire season.

Mow grass regularly, and keep gutters and roofs free of leaves, according to the Florida Forest Service. In addition, homeowners should have a shovel, ladder, rake, and hose readily available.