Arrests made in Cape Coral purse-snatching

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two men are accused of stealing a woman’s purse and using a gift card found inside to pay their tab at BackStreets Sports Bar and Grill on 915 SE 47th Terrace, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Thomas Crews, 46, of Cape Coral, and Christopher Beyor, 46, of Fort Myers, were arrested, and charges are pending against a female suspect who was also involved, police said.

That suspect was talking to the victim at Rack’em Billiards on 1011 SE 47th Terrace and took the purse, worth $300, when she wasn’t looking, according to police.

Crews, Beyor and the third suspect went to BackStreets and ordered drinks on the gift card, police said. Crews and Beyor face multiple charges, including grand theft.

Beyor faces additional retail theft charges from a Dec. 22 incident at Lowe’s on 285 SW 25th Lane. He stole a ceiling fan and sold it to buy drugs, according to police.

Anyone with information about the female suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.