2 in critical condition following Marco Island crash

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Two people suffered critical injuries in a rollover crash Monday morning at the intersection of San Marco Road and Goodland Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at 4:46 a.m. A 1994 Chevy Suburban was driving on San Marco Road, north of Goodland Drive, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and hit a utility poll and rolled over, according to an FHP press release.

The driver, Tristen Jennings, 18, of Naples, was thrown from the car, while the passenger, remained inside.

Jennings was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the press release. Both victims were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Charges are pending a further investigation.

No further information was immediately available.