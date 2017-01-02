1 injured in Lehigh Acres 4 wheeler crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — At least one person has suffered non life-threatening injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of 38th St. West and Sunshine Boulevard North.

A four wheeler flipped over in a muddy area, the Lee County Fire Control and Rescue District Battalion Chief said. One person was taken to the hospital.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District were on scene, but the cause of the wreck is not known.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

