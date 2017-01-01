Tampa airport evacuation triggered by false alarm

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say the evacuation of a terminal at Tampa International Airport was caused by a false alarm.

Airport officials said on Twitter that the false alarm was triggered by a bag in a screening device.

Evacuation caused by false alarm related to a bag in a screening device. — Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) January 1, 2017

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the airport’s Airside F was evacuated for about an hour Sunday afternoon. When the area was cleared, passengers had to go back through security screenings to board their planes.

It was unclear how many flights were delayed because of the evacuation. The terminal serves international flights through American Airlines, British Airways, Cayman Airways, Copa Airlines, Eastern, Edelweiss Air and Lufthansa.

The rest of the airport continued operations during the evacuation.