Real estate watchers high on Fort Myers, Cape Coral

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers and Cape Coral jointly rank No. 2 on a newly released list of real estate markets to watch in 2017.

The real estate website Trulia cited high job growth, weather and the presence of Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox spring training as factors behind the rating. Only Jacksonville ranks higher.

North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton ranks No. 10. Florida dominates the list, accounting for half the spots. Deltona–Daytona Beach–Ormond Beach and Tampa–St. Petersburg are the other listed markets from the Sunshine State.