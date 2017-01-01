New Year’s Eve brush fire contained in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Flames were contained Saturday night from a brush fire at the intersection of Pullman St. and Pendleton Avenue.

The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. Although no homes were impacted, the blaze scorched between approximately 1/4 and 1/8 of an acre of land, according to a Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District Lieutenant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Here is WINK News Reporter Channing Frampton’s latest update from the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

