Lee, Collier welcome first babies of 2017

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Another year, another Isabella.

Isabella Alvarez became the first baby born in 2017 in Lee County shortly after midnight Sunday morning at Healthpark Medical Center, The News-Press reports. She came into the world precisely a year after Isabella Albuquerque became 2016’s first Lee County baby.

The Isabellas also share the same birth weight — 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Evanka Lazarre is the first baby of 2017 for Collier County, checking in at 7 pounds and 9 ounces.