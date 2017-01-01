Lee, Collier welcome first babies of 2017

Published: January 1, 2017 8:05 PM EST
Updated: January 1, 2017 8:07 PM EST
Isabella Alvarez is Lee County's first baby of 2017. Isabella's mother, Nathalie, gave birth at 12:56 a.m. at HealthPark Medical Center in south Fort Myers. Isabella weighs 7.7 lbs and is 21 inches long. Nathalie and Isabella are are in good health. (Photo via Kinfay Moroti / The News-Press)

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Another year, another Isabella.

Isabella Alvarez became the first baby born in 2017 in Lee County shortly after midnight Sunday morning at Healthpark Medical Center, The News-Press reports. She came into the world precisely a year after Isabella Albuquerque became 2016’s first Lee County baby.

The Isabellas also share the same birth weight — 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Evanka Lazarre is the first baby of 2017 for Collier County, checking in at 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

