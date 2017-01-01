Jet Ski rider hurt in mangroves near Lovers Key

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Jet Ski rider was hurt Sunday when he wound up 10 to 15 feet deep in mangroves near Lovers Key State Park, a Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District official said.

The rider, who was out with his family, was flown to a hospital but is expected to recover, according to Battalion Chief Brad Brown. The incident took place east of Big Carlos Pass.

Rescue vehicles from multiple agencies were on scene, and a helicopter could be seen flying above. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crew went to the scene with chainsaws to try to free the Jet Ski after the rider was rescued.

No further information was immediately available.