Community cleans up Fort Myers Beach following NYE festivities

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The New Year’s Eve celebrations have concluded at Fort Myers Beach, and volunteers are coming out to clean up.

Those interested should meet at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Poinsettia tree at Times Square on Estero Boulevard. Gloves and trash bags will be provided, but participants should bring water and sunscreen.

