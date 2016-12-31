SWFL anglers catch massive tarpon

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Three fishermen caught a nearly 200-pound tarpon in the Peace River Thursday morning.

It took about 90 minutes for Jason Silvestre, Jerry Hernandez and Barry Baroudi to reel in the monster fish.

“I will never forget this day in my life,” Hernandez said.

The official Florida record is held by a 234-pound fish caught near Key West.

While this catch isn’t a record, it’s certainly one this group will never forget.

“It’s not something you see every day – especially this time of the year,” Baroudi said.

The group said they released the fish in good condition, as tarpon is not a fish to eat. A tarpon tag is required for those who want to catch and keep the species.