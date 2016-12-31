Say ‘goodbye’ to 2016 in Southwest Florida!

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Tens of millions of people around the country are preparing for New Year’s Eve festivities and Southwest Florida is no exception.

Fort Myers Beach is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve bash, which goes hand-in-hand with the town’s 21st birthday celebration. The party started at noon and live music for the rest of the day.

At least 10,000 to 20,000 people are expected to be in attendance for the much anticipated fireworks show. The show has become a tradition and a major part of business on the beach.

The town allocated $20,000 for Saturday night’s event. For those who plan on attending the event, make sure to be there before the bridge closes around 10:30 p.m.

The celebration ends with a ball drop and fireworks off the pier at midnight. Trolleys run until 2 a.m. to transport people to and from off-island parking lots for free.

OTHER PLACES TO WATCH THE FIREWORKS:

Downtown Fort Myers: There will be live music on five different stages. Kids can enjoy a balloon drop at 9 p.m. The ball drops with fireworks at midnight.

There will be live music on five different stages. Kids can enjoy a balloon drop at 9 p.m. The ball drops with fireworks at midnight.

Cape Coral Harbour: The eleventh annual event features a firework show at midnight and a 170-foot ball drop as lit boats line the marina.

The eleventh annual event features a firework show at midnight and a 170-foot ball drop as lit boats line the marina.

Downtown Naples: Fireworks can also be viewed from the redone pier or from restaurants and bars along 5th Avenue starting at 7:30 p.m.