Revelry, reflect among SWFL partiers during NYE celebrations

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Celebrations are underway downtown as 2016 comes to a close.

The streets are filled with food, drinks and live entertainment. There was a balloon drop for children at 9 p.m., as well as a ball drop with fireworks at midnight.

But as Southwest Florida residents ring in the new year, many reflect on 2016 and look forward to what 2017 will bring.