Report: Parents found dead near SUV; 3 kids inside unharmed

DELAND, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say three children were found unharmed in an SUV after a state trooper discovered their dead parents alongside a Florida highway.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle with its hazard lights blinking early Saturday along Interstate 4 near DeLand.

Sheriff’s Spokesman Andrew Gant told reporters the trooper found a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman unconscious outside the SUV.

Gant said both adults were pronounced dead at the scene. He said three boys found alive in the SUV are the couple’s children.

The boys range in age from 8 months to 4 years old. Gant said they were unharmed but taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Gant said investigators didn’t immediately find evidence of foul play. The adults’ names weren’t released.