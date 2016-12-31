Orlando man pulled from car before train hits vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A man whose car stalled on a railroad track in Orlando was pulled to safety before a commuter train crashed into it.

But even though he made away with his life, 73-year-old Jean Merseille was still issued a traffic citation.

Orlando television station WFTV reports that Merseille was pulled to safety on Thursday by 30-year-old Nelson Perez just moments before impact.

Merseille was unharmed.

Merseille’s car got stalled on the tracks after he tried to turn around.

He was given a $114 citation for stopping on the train tracks.

None of the 38 passengers on the SunRail train were injured.