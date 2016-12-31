It’s hatched! Harriet the Eagle’s first eaglet is born

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thousands of viewers from around the world are anxiously awaiting the arrival of two eaglets.

A female bald eagle named Harriet laid two eggs in November with her mate, M15. One of the eggs hatched Saturday morning just before 7:30 a.m., while the other is expected to hatch soon.

M15 and Harriet have been taking turns keeping the eaglet warm.

Live streams from the Eagle Cam on CNN, The Weather Channel — and WINK News, of course — have allowed thousands to follow the latest chapter in a more-than-yearlong saga that’s featured a fight over Harriet between two lovers, the hatching of two baby eaglets and repeated injuries to one of those eaglets.