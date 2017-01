AAA offers ‘Tow to Go’ for New Year’s Eve

FORT MYERS, Fla. — AAA is offering its “Tow to Go” program through Jan. 2.

The program will be providing complimentary rides to intoxicated drivers within 10 miles. You don’t have to be a AAA member to call.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.