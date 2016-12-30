Which stories made the list? Our most clicked-on articles of 2016

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Breaking news dominated Southwest Florida’s 2016 news cycle.

From assaults on law enforcement to a mass shooting and severe weather, more people visited winknews.com this year than ever before to read the latest details.

Below are our most clicked-on stories of 2016:

5) Officer shot

Sanibel police officer Jarred Ciccone was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop in November. The attack was the fourth on a Southwest Florida law enforcement officer within the previous two weeks. Jon Webster Hay, 49, is charged with shooting Ciccone while driving by the traffic stop, then engaging in a firefight with officers.

4) Exploding e-cigarette

An Englewood man lost eight teeth and had his jaw wired shut after an e-cigarette exploded in his face in January. Chris Thompson described the incident as a “mini grenade going off in my hand, right next to my face.”

3) Cape Coral tornado

Homes were destroyed, vehicles were damaged and garages collapsed after an EF2 tornado – with winds from 111 to 135 mph – ripped through Cape Coral in January. No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

2) Club Blu

The world turned its attention to Fort Myers after two people were killed and nearly two dozen others injured after shots were fired following a teen party at Club Blu in July. Stef’an Strawder, an 18-year-old star basketball player at Lehigh Senior High School, and 14-year-old Sean Archilles, a student at Royal Palm Exceptional School, were killed. The shooter remains at large.

1) Deputy assault

A vehicle pursuit nearly turned deadly for a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy in November. Deputy First Class Dean Bardes was engaged in a physical altercation with Edward Strother, 53, following a pursuit on Interstate 75 that ended at the Corkscrew Road exit. An unidentified passerby shot and killed Strother.

Honorable mentions:

Writer: Stan Chambers Jr.

