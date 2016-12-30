Which stories made the list? Our most clicked-on articles of 2016
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Breaking news dominated Southwest Florida’s 2016 news cycle.
From assaults on law enforcement to a mass shooting and severe weather, more people visited winknews.com this year than ever before to read the latest details.
And for that, we thank you.
Below are our most clicked-on stories of 2016:
5) Officer shot
Sanibel police officer Jarred Ciccone was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop in November. The attack was the fourth on a Southwest Florida law enforcement officer within the previous two weeks. Jon Webster Hay, 49, is charged with shooting Ciccone while driving by the traffic stop, then engaging in a firefight with officers.
Related stories:
- Sanibel officer shot, officials clear scene
- Sanibel suspect, police exchanged 14 rounds of gunfire
- Sen. Rubio, police, community react to Sanibel shooting
4) Exploding e-cigarette
An Englewood man lost eight teeth and had his jaw wired shut after an e-cigarette exploded in his face in January. Chris Thompson described the incident as a “mini grenade going off in my hand, right next to my face.”
Related story:
3) Cape Coral tornado
Homes were destroyed, vehicles were damaged and garages collapsed after an EF2 tornado – with winds from 111 to 135 mph – ripped through Cape Coral in January. No deaths or serious injuries were reported.
Related stories:
- EF2 tornado hits Cape Coral as heavy rain, winds cause damage across Lee County
- Cape tornado victim: ‘It was like a war zone’
- Cape Coral man locates lost, now damaged boat
- Cape Coral tornado victims find relief in good deeds
2) Club Blu
The world turned its attention to Fort Myers after two people were killed and nearly two dozen others injured after shots were fired following a teen party at Club Blu in July. Stef’an Strawder, an 18-year-old star basketball player at Lehigh Senior High School, and 14-year-old Sean Archilles, a student at Royal Palm Exceptional School, were killed. The shooter remains at large.
Related stories:
- Lehigh HS star among 2 dead, 18 other shot outside Fort Myers nightclub
- ‘Hit the floor. Find a table,’ mother tells teen before deadly Club Blu shooting
- Gun-related arrest made in connection to Club Blu shooting
- Sixth lawsuit filed in connection to Club Blu shooting
1) Deputy assault
A vehicle pursuit nearly turned deadly for a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy in November. Deputy First Class Dean Bardes was engaged in a physical altercation with Edward Strother, 53, following a pursuit on Interstate 75 that ended at the Corkscrew Road exit. An unidentified passerby shot and killed Strother.
Related stories:
- Passerby shoots, kills suspect fighting deputy on I-75
- Sheriff Scott: ‘Black lives matter, blue lives matter, all life matters’
- Suspect named in fatal I-75 deputy involved assault
- Questions persist about deputy involved I-75 assault
Honorable mentions:
- The disappearance of 9-year-old Diana Alvares
- Lee County student ejected from class due to haircut
- Explicit, sexually suggestive lyrics bench Lehigh HS basketball team
- Sex scandal rocks South Fort Myers HS
|Writer:
|Stan Chambers Jr.
winknews