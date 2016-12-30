Victim in fatal Lee County crash identified

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A 60-year-old man was killed Thursday in a crash on Palm Beach Avenue at Hawks Preserve Drive.

Thomas Quinn, 60, of Fort Myers, was stopped at a stop sign before he drove into a second car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Robyn Alcorn, 38, of Alva, and her 10-year-old daughter were unhurt, troopers said.

Quinn was “negligent” in the crash, FHP said. The agency is still investigating the crash and charges could be pending, troopers said.

Quinn died at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.