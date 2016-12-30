3 nabbed in Fort Myers cocaine trafficking bust

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Two men with dozens of drug related arrests, and the mother of one of the men’s child, are facing multiple narcotics-related charges following a bust at a Fort Myers motel on Thursday.

Otis Maldonado, 32, and Ivan Diaz, 29, face charges of cocaine sales within 1,000 feet of a part, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet, marijuana possession under 20 grams, possession of a new legend drug, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, keep or maintain a dwelling to be used to storing or selling a controlled substance, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators were tipped to the two men after “numerous complaints” regarding drug sales at the Palm Beach Motel on Palm Beach Boulevard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities raided one of the hotel rooms, where multiple narcotics and drug-related items were found, the sheriff’s office said:

11 grams of crack cocaine

5.6 grams of marijuana

Lorcin .380 handgun

“Cocaine manufacturing type drug paraphernalia”

18.8 grams of suspected Molly

24.2 grams of suspected bath salts

$1,218 in cash

Zlexis Murphy, 23, the mother of Maldonado’s child, was charged with child neglect for having the narcotics and handgun within the reach of a child. Maldonado also faces the same charge.